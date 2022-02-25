Menu
2010 Dutchmen Denali

0 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2010 Dutchmen Denali

2010 Dutchmen Denali

31SB -

2010 Dutchmen Denali

31SB -

Location

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Used
  • Listing ID: 8281305
  • Stock #: 22_008
  • VIN: 47CFD1S2XAP623930

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Microwave
Fireplace
Oven
Chair(s) - Free Standing
Fridge 3-Way
Furnace - Ducted
Shower - Corner
Toilet - Porcelain
50 Amp Service
Air Conditioning - Ducted
Aluminum Construction
Central Vacuum
Water Heater 10 Gallons
Jacks - Front Levellin

