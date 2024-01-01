Menu
Account
Sign In
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2010 Nissan Titan

222,000 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
11986632

2010 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 11986632
  2. 11986632
  3. 11986632
  4. 11986632
  5. 11986632
  6. 11986632
  7. 11986632
  8. 11986632
  9. 11986632
  10. 11986632
  11. 11986632
  12. 11986632
  13. 11986632
  14. 11986632
  15. 11986632
  16. 11986632
  17. 11986632
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,000KM
VIN 1N6AA0EC4AN310710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_108
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

Used 2010 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Stettler, AB
2010 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD 222,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD for sale in Stettler, AB
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD 203,860 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum Awd for sale in Stettler, AB
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum Awd 49,359 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Titan