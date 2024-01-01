$14,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick LaCrosse
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
2012 Buick LaCrosse
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Location
Automotive Buy and Sell
4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1
403-430-0409
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_100
- Mileage 62,670 KM
Vehicle Description
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.
Extended warranties available on all makes and models.
Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.
Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Automotive Buy and Sell
Automotive Buy and Sell
Call Dealer
403-430-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-430-0409