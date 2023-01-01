2012 KABOTA RTV900

$17,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10525485

10525485 Stock #: 23_109

23_109 VIN: A5KB1FDAKCG0D8004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23_109

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.