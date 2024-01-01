Menu
Account
Sign In
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2013 Cadillac Escalade

169,625 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Cadillac Escalade

AWD LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac Escalade

AWD LUXURY

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 11817722
  2. 11817722
  3. 11817722
  4. 11817722
  5. 11817722
  6. 11817722
  7. 11817722
  8. 11817722
  9. 11817722
  10. 11817722
  11. 11817722
  12. 11817722
  13. 11817722
  14. 11817722
  15. 11817722
  16. 11817722
  17. 11817722
  18. 11817722
  19. 11817722
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,625KM
VIN 1GYS4BEF3DR275671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_092
  • Mileage 169,625 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Stettler, AB
2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 97,482 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB SWB for sale in Stettler, AB
2016 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB SWB 165,700 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4WD for sale in Stettler, AB
2010 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4WD 221,348 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac Escalade