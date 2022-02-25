Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

266,288 KM

Details Description Features

$37,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ CREW CAB LONG BO

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ CREW CAB LONG BO

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 8348862
  2. 8348862
  3. 8348862
  4. 8348862
  5. 8348862
  6. 8348862
  7. 8348862
  8. 8348862
  9. 8348862
  10. 8348862
  11. 8348862
  12. 8348862
  13. 8348862
  14. 8348862
  15. 8348862
  16. 8348862
  17. 8348862
Contact Seller

$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

266,288KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8348862
  • Stock #: 22_014
  • VIN: 1GC4K1C85DF172272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_014
  • Mileage 266,288 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Locking Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Remote Ignition
4WD/AWD
Air Conditio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2015 Kawasaki Teryx -
 17,290 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 144,200 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 200,960 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory