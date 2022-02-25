Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

273,772 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 6.5-FT.

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 6.5-FT.

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 8299251
  2. 8299251
  3. 8299251
  4. 8299251
  5. 8299251
  6. 8299251
  7. 8299251
  8. 8299251
  9. 8299251
  10. 8299251
  11. 8299251
  12. 8299251
  13. 8299251
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

273,772KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8299251
  • Stock #: 22_010
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ETXDFB78547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_010
  • Mileage 273,772 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Passen
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 273,772 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac G5 GT C...
 42,500 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dutchmen Denali...
 0 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory