2013 GMC Terrain

76,200 KM

Details

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

SLT1 AWD

SLT1 AWD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8281302
  • Stock #: 22_007
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK9D6123418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_007
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Side Head

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

