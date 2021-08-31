Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

118,938 KM

Details Description

$24,400

+ tax & licensing
$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2014 Ford Econoline

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

118,938KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7922145
  • Stock #: 21_104
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW9EDA38214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,938 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

