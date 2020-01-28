Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 4599708
  2. 4599708
  3. 4599708
  4. 4599708
  5. 4599708
  6. 4599708
  7. 4599708
  8. 4599708
  9. 4599708
  10. 4599708
  11. 4599708
  12. 4599708
  13. 4599708
  14. 4599708
  15. 4599708
  16. 4599708
  17. 4599708
  18. 4599708
  19. 4599708
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,523KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4599708
  • Stock #: 20_013
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H9XER263313
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licenced mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Passeng
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

2014 Ford Fusion SE
 180,523 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 189,200 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 162,543 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Send A Message