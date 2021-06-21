Menu
2015 Ford F-350

302,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

302,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7434365
  • Stock #: 21_068
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B61FEB47847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Driver Air

