2015 RAM 1500

375,683 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN CREW CAB S

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN CREW CAB S

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

375,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8231070
  • Stock #: 22_005
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5FG567443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_005
  • Mileage 375,683 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.


Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

