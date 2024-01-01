Menu
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

179,055 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB SHORT B

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB SHORT B

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,055KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC1JG473280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_075
  • Mileage 179,055 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2018 GMC Sierra 1500