Menu
Account
Sign In
All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2019 Harley Davidson FXLR

28,767 KM

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Harley Davidson FXLR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Harley Davidson FXLR

Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

  1. 11337274
  2. 11337274
  3. 11337274
  4. 11337274
  5. 11337274
  6. 11337274
  7. 11337274
  8. 11337274
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,767KM
VIN 5HG1YNJB8KB022014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24_047
  • Mileage 28,767 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automotive Buy and Sell

Used 2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX - for sale in Stettler, AB
2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX - 16,398 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SUPERCREW for sale in Stettler, AB
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SUPERCREW 289,492 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB S for sale in Stettler, AB
2015 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB S 205,641 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Automotive Buy and Sell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

Call Dealer

403-430-XXXX

(click to show)

403-430-0409

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

Contact Seller
2019 Harley Davidson FXLR