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All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic. Extended warranties available on all makes and models. Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUVs, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller. Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

2024 GRAND DESIGN RECRE IMAGINE 2670MK

Details Description

$44,900

+ GST
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2024 GRAND DESIGN RECRE IMAGINE 2670MK

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14445874

2024 GRAND DESIGN RECRE IMAGINE 2670MK

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Location

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

403-430-0409

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$44,900

+ GST

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VIN 573TE3225R6651075

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are inspected by a fully licensed mechanic.

Extended warranties available on all makes and models.

Automotive Buy & Sell is your best location for low cost, affordable used SUV's, used Trucks, used Cars, and used Vans in central Alberta. We are located in Stettler which is in between Red Deer, Camrose, and Drumheller.

Automotive Buy & Sell is a AMVIC licensed dealership that is privately owned and operated.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Automotive Buy and Sell

Automotive Buy and Sell

4814 62 Street, Stettler, AB T0C 2L1

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403-430-XXXX

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403-430-0409

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$44,900

+ GST>

Automotive Buy and Sell

403-430-0409

2024 GRAND DESIGN RECRE IMAGINE 2670MK