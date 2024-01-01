$15,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie
Big 4 Motors
5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5
403-252-6671
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
175,945KM
Used
VIN 1D7RV1GT8AS152814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 175,945 KM
Big 4 Motors
5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5
2010 Dodge Ram 1500