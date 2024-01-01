Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

175,945 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

403-252-6671

  1. 11012834
  2. 11012834
  3. 11012834
  4. 11012834
  5. 11012834
  6. 11012834
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,945KM
Used
VIN 1D7RV1GT8AS152814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,945 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 17,960 KM $35,498 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi SQ5 PROGRESSIV for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2023 Audi SQ5 PROGRESSIV 1,729 KM $69,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Tsuut'ina Nation, AB
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 37,715 KM $57,990 + tax & lic

Email Big 4 Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

Call Dealer

403-252-XXXX

(click to show)

403-252-6671

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-252-6671

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500