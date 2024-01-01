Menu
Our compelling 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 is eager for action in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl! Motivated by a 2.4 Litre Tigershark 4 Cylinder delivering 180hp matched to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for relentless forward momentum. This Four Wheel Drive SUV is Trail Rated, of course, with an off-road suspension, Selec-Terrain system, and plenty of skid plates, plus it achieves approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. Strong and stylish, our Compass has a bold look youll love with LED lighting, fog lamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, exclusive graphics, red tow hooks, and a black roof for a daring two-tone look. Stay comfortable in town, on the trail, and just about everywhere else with our versatile and smartly designed Trailhawk cabin. It boasts leather/premium cloth front seats with red accent stitching, a TechnoLeather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and award-winning Uconnect technology. Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, voice activation, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system. Its a wild world out there, but Jeep helps keep you safe with a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and more.

2022 Jeep Compass

17,960 KM

Details Description

$35,498

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

403-252-6671

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

17,960KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDDBXNT178224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B17836
  • Mileage 17,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Our compelling 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 is eager for action in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl! Motivated by a 2.4 Litre Tigershark 4 Cylinder delivering 180hp matched to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for relentless forward momentum. This Four Wheel Drive SUV is Trail Rated, of course, with an off-road suspension, Selec-Terrain system, and plenty of skid plates, plus it achieves approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. Strong and stylish, our Compass has a bold look you'll love with LED lighting, fog lamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, exclusive graphics, red tow hooks, and a black roof for a daring two-tone look.

Stay comfortable in town, on the trail, and just about everywhere else with our versatile and smartly designed Trailhawk cabin. It boasts leather/premium cloth front seats with red accent stitching, a TechnoLeather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and award-winning Uconnect technology. Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, voice activation, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system.

It's a wild world out there, but Jeep helps keep you safe with a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and more. Our Compass Trailhawk is ready to roll with you at the wheel! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

403-252-XXXX

403-252-6671

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-252-6671

2022 Jeep Compass