2022 RAM 2500

1,508 KM

$80,844

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2022 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

403-252-6671

$80,844

+ taxes & licensing

1,508KM
Used
VIN 3C6TR5EJ0NG236322

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 1,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

5905 Weaselhead Rd, Tsuut'ina Nation, AB T3T 0E5

$80,844

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-252-6671

2022 RAM 2500