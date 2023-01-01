2004 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 5 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10137918

10137918 Stock #: 7840A

7840A VIN: 1FAFP44684F207255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 7840A

Mileage 106,527 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.