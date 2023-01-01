Menu
2004 Ford Mustang

106,527 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2004 Ford Mustang

2004 Ford Mustang

Base

2004 Ford Mustang

Base

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,527KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10137918
  Stock #: 7840A
  VIN: 1FAFP44684F207255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7840A
  • Mileage 106,527 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2004 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This convertible has 106,527 kms. Stock number 7840A is red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 3.9L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

