New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 224,226 kms. Stock number 8194A is royal red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

224,226 KM

Details Description

Lariat

12511428

Location

Webb's 1441

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-842-4400

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments

AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
224,226KM
VIN 1FTPW14V89FA34626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Royal Red
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8194A
  • Mileage 224,226 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 224,226 kms. Stock number 8194A is royal red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Webb's Ford Vermilion

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

