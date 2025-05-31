$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
Price Breakdown
Used
224,226KM
VIN 1FTPW14V89FA34626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Royal Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8194A
- Mileage 224,226 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 224,226 kms. Stock number 8194A is royal red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-05-31. o~o
