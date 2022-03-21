$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
ADRENALIN
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
234,326KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8729225
- Stock #: 7673A
- VIN: 1FMEU2D87AUA21049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Cle
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7673A
- Mileage 234,326 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a quirky pickup truck that's versatile enough to serve many purposes. It has a spacious cabin especially for a pickup this size. The cargo bed adds almost endless posibilities for hauling. On top of its unmatched versatility, this truck gives you the reliability you've come to expect from a Ford Explorer. This SUV has 234,326 kms. Stock number 7673A is brilliant silver cle in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4