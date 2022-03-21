Menu
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

234,326 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

ADRENALIN

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

ADRENALIN

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

234,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8729225
  • Stock #: 7673A
  • VIN: 1FMEU2D87AUA21049

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Cle
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7673A
  • Mileage 234,326 KM

The Ford Explorer gives you real pickup truck versatility with car-like driveability. This 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a quirky pickup truck that's versatile enough to serve many purposes. It has a spacious cabin especially for a pickup this size. The cargo bed adds almost endless posibilities for hauling. On top of its unmatched versatility, this truck gives you the reliability you've come to expect from a Ford Explorer. This SUV has 234,326 kms. Stock number 7673A is brilliant silver cle in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

