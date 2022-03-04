$16,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
2LT - Low Mileage
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
77,465KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Cc
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevy Traverse remains a desirable crossover SUV to drive and live with, thanks to its smooth and powerful engine, spacious and comfortable seats, and a surprisingly plush cabin filled with top-notch features. This 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores. This low mileage SUV has just 77,465 kms. Stock number 7654A is dark blue pearl cc in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.45 with $0 down for 36 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $2258 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
