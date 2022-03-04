$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2011 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
208,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558216
- Stock #: 7663A
- VIN: 1FAHP2EW4BG105132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,650 KM
Vehicle Description
A trusted name for decades, the Ford Taurus is still a reliable, family-friendly sedan. This 2011 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 208,650 kms. Stock number 7663A is grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Heated Mirror, Back-up Sensor.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Back-up Sensor
Power Heated Mirror
