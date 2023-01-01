$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
193,303KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161108
- Stock #: 2678A
- VIN: 2FMDK4KCXDBB33875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TUXEDO BLACK CC METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,303 KM
Vehicle Description
With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 193,303 kms. Stock number 2678A is tuxedo black cc metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXDBB33875.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
