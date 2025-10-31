$CALL+ GST
2013 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
2013 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
350,997KM
VIN 1FTFW1R69DFC83328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 350,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 350,997 kms. Stock number 8232AA is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 411HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1R69DFC83328.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-10-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Webb's 1441
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
2013 Ford F-150