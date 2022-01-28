2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$17,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 9 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8237400

8237400 Stock #: 7615AA

7615AA VIN: 2X4RDGEG0ER104799

Vehicle Details Transmission Automatic

Mileage 128,936 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Power Tailgate SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.