2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,936 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

Crew Plus

Crew Plus

Location

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

+ taxes & licensing

128,936KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8237400
  Stock #: 7615AA
  VIN: 2X4RDGEG0ER104799

Vehicle Details

  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 128,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 128,936 kms. Stock number 7615AA is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2X4RDGEG0ER104799.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.86 with $0 down for 60 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $3001 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

