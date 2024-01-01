Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!</b><br> <br> The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 170,295 kms. Stock number 7909A is agate black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXEBB80356 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXEBB80356</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

2014 Ford Edge

170,295 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

Limited

2014 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

170,295KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4KCXEBB80356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7909A
  • Mileage 170,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 170,295 kms. Stock number 7909A is agate black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXEBB80356.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2014 Ford Edge