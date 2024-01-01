$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Edge
Limited
2014 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
170,295KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMDK4KCXEBB80356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7909A
- Mileage 170,295 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 170,295 kms. Stock number 7909A is agate black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXEBB80356.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 170,295 kms. Stock number 7909A is agate black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KCXEBB80356.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Webb's Ford
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 135,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge Limited 170,295 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Webb's Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2014 Ford Edge