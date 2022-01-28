$24,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
129,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237394
- Stock #: 7497AA
- VIN: 1FM5K8F87EGC52124
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 129,019 kms. Stock number 7497AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F87EGC52124.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.35 with $0 down for 60 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $4165 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
