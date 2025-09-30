$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-150
Limited - Low Mileage
2014 Ford F-150
Limited - Low Mileage
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
87,387KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET2EFA02595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Interior Colour DKBLUE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8356A
- Mileage 87,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,387 kms. Stock number 8356A is white platinum in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET2EFA02595.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-09-30. o~o
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,387 kms. Stock number 8356A is white platinum in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET2EFA02595.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-09-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Webb's Ford
2014 Ford F-150 Limited - Low Mileage 87,387 KM $CALL + GST
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat - Low Mileage 13,523 KM $113,828 + GST
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 134,493 KM $64,988 + GST
Email Webb's Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2014 Ford F-150