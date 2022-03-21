$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
4X4 SUPERCREW
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
176,229KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973280
- Stock #: 7699A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF4FFC41363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metalli
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,229 KM
Vehicle Description
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,229 kms. Stock number 7699A is tuxedo black metalli in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF4FFC41363.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today.
