$38,988+ GST
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty F350 SUPER DUTY
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty F350 SUPER DUTY
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$38,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$38,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$38,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
179,782KM
VIN 1FT8X3BT3FEB65530
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8284AA
- Mileage 179,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 179,782 kms. Stock number 8284AA is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8X3BT3FEB65530.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-06-30. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford
Webb's Ford Vermilion
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
$38,988
+ GST>
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2015 Ford F-350