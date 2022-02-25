Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

166,070 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

SXT

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

166,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8437329
  • Stock #: 7497ABA
  • VIN: 3C4PDD6G9GT241565

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 166,070 kms. Stock number 7497ABA is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDD6G9GT241565.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Steering Wheel Audio Control

