<b>Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> If youre looking for a stylish way to get people and cargo around comfortably and safely, this Edge is worth a serious look. This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and its a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 161,001 kms. Stock number 8061A is magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cold Weather Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J83GBC01772 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J83GBC01772</a>.

161,001 KM

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Used
161,001KM
VIN 2FMPK4J83GBC01772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8061A
  • Mileage 161,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Utility Package
18-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

