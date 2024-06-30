$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,001KM
VIN 2FMPK4J83GBC01772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8061A
- Mileage 161,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
If you're looking for a stylish way to get people and cargo around comfortably and safely, this Edge is worth a serious look. This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 161,001 kms. Stock number 8061A is magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cold Weather Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J83GBC01772.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-06-30. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Utility Package
18-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
2016 Ford Edge