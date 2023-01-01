Menu
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> The compact and reliable Ford Escape SUV offers plenty of features for an entry-level crossover. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>If you need an escape from mundane compact SUVs, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and its packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If youre looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 190,258 kms. Stock number 7940A is magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on drivers door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G94GUA87460 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G94GUA87460</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

2016 Ford Escape

190,258 KM

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

VIN 1FMCU9G94GUA87460

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7940A
  • Mileage 190,258 KM

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!

The compact and reliable Ford Escape SUV offers plenty of features for an entry-level crossover. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 190,258 kms. Stock number 7940A is magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G94GUA87460.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

SiriusXM

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

