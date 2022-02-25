$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
213,764KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447139
- Stock #: 7631A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D89GGA02471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 213,764 kms. Stock number 7631A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim offers a lot of nice features while still being an excellent value. It comes with Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automaic climate control with rear auxiliary control, push-button start, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a backup camera, LED headlights and taillights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D89GGA02471.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
