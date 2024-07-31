$CALL+ tax & licensing

2016 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY Platinum
2016 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY Platinum
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841


Used
427,924KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT8GEB36516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Pecan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7954A
- Mileage 427,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
New Arrival! This 2016 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 427,924 kms. Stock number 7954A is bronze fire in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim is all about style, but it didn't forget how to work. This Super Duty comes with luxurious features like heated and cooled power leather seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, tasteful wood interior trim, the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and navigation, and a chrome grille with chrome tow hooks. Other features include four-wheel drive, heated, power telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT8GEB36516.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-07-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
2016 Ford F-450