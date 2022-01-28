$42,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,519 KM
Vehicle Description
At a glance, Ford Expedition styling conveys the qualities expected in a full-size SUV. Strength. Durability. Safety. This 2017 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The 2017 Ford Expedition's dynamic front end creates a look that establishes the Expedition as the flagship of Ford SUVs. But styling isn't all there is, the Expedition comes standard with many standard high end technologies and safety equipment. When it comes to delivering the capability you need, the 2017 Ford Expedition is the full-size SUV that can do it all. This SUV has 107,519 kms. Stock number 7497AB is black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim upgrades this SUV to a more luxurious experience. It comes with four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony 12-speaker premium audio, navigation, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT6HEA71484.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $340.39 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7900 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
