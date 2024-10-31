Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System!</b><br> <br> Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and youll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>The 2017 Ford Explorer is Fords answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,686 kms. Stock number 7919A is white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Trailer Tow Package, 20aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGD72660 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGD72660</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$187.03</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6026 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-10-31. o~o

2017 Ford Explorer

100,686 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,686KM
VIN 1FM5K8D87HGD72660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7919A
  • Mileage 100,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System!

Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,686 kms. Stock number 7919A is white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Trailer Tow Package, 20aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGD72660.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.03 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6026 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-10-31. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Navigation

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Additional Features

XLT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
20"Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Webb's Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Vermilion, AB
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 195,008 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Vermilion, AB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 140,905 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW for sale in Vermilion, AB
2015 Ford F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW 152,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Webb's Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-853-XXXX

(click to show)

780-853-2841

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer