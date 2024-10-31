$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,686KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8D87HGD72660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7919A
- Mileage 100,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System!
Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,686 kms. Stock number 7919A is white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Trailer Tow Package, 20aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGD72660.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.03 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6026 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-10-31. o~o
Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,686 kms. Stock number 7919A is white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Trailer Tow Package, 20aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D87HGD72660.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.03 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6026 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-10-31. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Navigation
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Additional Features
XLT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
20"Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Webb's Ford
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 195,008 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL 140,905 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW 152,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Webb's Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
Call Dealer
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2017 Ford Explorer