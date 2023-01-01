$40,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
154,632KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394550
- Stock #: 7855A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HFC40148
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 154,632 kms. Stock number 7855A is nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. This F-150 Platinum is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get LED headlights and taillights, 20-inch aluminum wheels, a satin finish three-bar grille with a chrome accent, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, inflatable rear safety belts, and anti-lock brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Pro Trailer Backup, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HFC40148.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $348.20 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $11219 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Power Options
Power pedals
Additional Features
Pro Trailer Backup
