2017 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCab
2017 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCab
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
98,283KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1EG4HKD36655
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7799AAA
- Mileage 98,283 KM
FX4 Off-Road Package, Rear View Camera, 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,283 kms. Stock number 7799AAA is bronze fire in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Rear View Camera, 17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step, 8-way Power Driver's Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EG4HKD36655.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $212.48 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6846 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Trailer Brake
Max Trailer Tow Package
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
17-inch Painted Aluminum Wheels
AUTO STOP/START
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
