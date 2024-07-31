Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion. <br> <br>High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 61,787 kms. Stock number 8031A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HFC70475 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HFC70475</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.webbsford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.webbsford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$339.72</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10945 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Webbs Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB. <br/>We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-07-31. o~o

2017 Ford F-150

61,787 KM

Details Description

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

4X4 SUPERCREW - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

4X4 SUPERCREW - Low Mileage

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,787KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG1HFC70475

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8031A
  • Mileage 61,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 61,787 kms. Stock number 8031A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HFC70475.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $339.72 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10945 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-07-31. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Webb's Ford

Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Vermilion, AB
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 400,077 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Vermilion, AB
2022 Ford Escape SE AWD 36,418 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Vermilion, AB
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 81,065 KM $42,900 + tax & lic

Email Webb's Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

Call Dealer

780-853-XXXX

(click to show)

780-853-2841

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150