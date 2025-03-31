$28,059+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$28,059
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,495KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF6HKE30428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 102,495 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 Off-Road Package, XTR Package, Pro Trailer Backup Assist!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This pickup has 102,495 kms. Stock number 8246A is oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 FFV engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Xtr Package, Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF6HKE30428.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $9044 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-03-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
2017 Ford F-150