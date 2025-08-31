$44,988+ GST
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat - Low Mileage
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$44,988
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$44,779
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$44,988
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
68,902KM
VIN 1FT7X2B64HEE39076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8291B
- Mileage 68,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Sony Branded Premium Audio, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, HD Satellite Digital Broadcast!
This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 68,902 kms. Stock number 8291B is magnetic grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Sony Branded Premium Audio, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Hd Satellite Digital Broadcast, Tailgate Step, Leather 40/console/40 Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7X2B64HEE39076.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $339.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $199 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $14502 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-08-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Exterior
Chrome Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Detection
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
Sony Branded Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Webb's 1441
2017 Ford F-250