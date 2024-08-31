$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,049KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS2HD23497
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8095A
- Mileage 184,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!
As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 184,049 kms. Stock number 8095A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2024-08-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Webb's Ford
780-853-2841
2017 Jeep Cherokee