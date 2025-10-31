$CALL+ GST
2018 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
Location
Webb's 1441
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-842-4400
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
AMVIC Fee Surcharge
+ $10
Doc Fee Surcharge
+ $199
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
143,062KM
VIN 1GYS4DKJXJR373161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2721
- Mileage 143,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
This full-size Escalade makes a full-size statement with big, bold, and beautiful style. This 2018 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today in Vermilion.
Bold styling commands attention for this 2018 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This SUV has 143,062 kms. Stock number 2721 is white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Platinum. Enjoy premium luxury with the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum. Ample storage is found in the centre cooled console, which also controls climate and seating. Relax in leather seats with heating and cooling for the front and heating for the rear seats. Other features on the Platinum include a heated steering wheel, Head-Up display, wireless charging, power doors and locks, cruise control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, rear entertainment system with dual DVD screens, and OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in WiFi hotspot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-10-31. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
