2018 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
Location
73,174KM
Used
- VIN: 1GYS4DKJXJR373161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,174 KM
Vehicle Description
A pop culture icon in its own time, this Cadillac Escalade offers unmatched gravitas and presence. This 2018 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
Bold styling commands attention for this 2018 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This SUV has 73,174 kms. Stock number 7756A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escalade's trim level is Platinum. Enjoy premium luxury with the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum. Ample storage is found in the centre cooled console, which also controls climate and seating. Relax in leather seats with heating and cooling for the front and heating for the rear seats. Other features on the Platinum include a heated steering wheel, Head-Up display, wireless charging, power doors and locks, cruise control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, rear entertainment system with dual DVD screens, and OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in WiFi hotspot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $505.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $21619 ). See dealer for details.
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
HEADS UP DISPLAY
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
