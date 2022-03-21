Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

20,199 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

GT - Low Mileage

GT - Low Mileage

Location

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

20,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8873990
  • Stock #: 7686A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8JR311838

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7686A
  • Mileage 20,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what youre after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 20,199 kms. Stock number 7686A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. GT is the top trim of the Dodge Grand Caravan and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 9 amplified speakers with a subwoofer, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, remote start, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG8JR311838.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $266.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $9551 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

