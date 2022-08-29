Menu
2018 Ford Escape

36,278 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

SEL - Low Mileage

Location

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

36,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9026086
  • Stock #: 7710A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H93JUC42800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, SYNC 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 36,278 kms. Stock number 7710A is blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H93JUC42800.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10011 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
SYNC 3
SiriusXM

