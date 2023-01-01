Menu
2018 Ford F-150

101,022 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Webb's Ford

780-853-2841

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

780-853-2841

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394544
  • Stock #: 7799A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E58JFC05681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7799A
  • Mileage 101,022 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR Package, SYNC, Chrome Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 101,022 kms. Stock number 7799A is oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Xtr Package, Sync, Chrome Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58JFC05681.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $279.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $149 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $11946 ). See dealer for details.

Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Chrome Running Boards

Additional Features

Sync
XTR PACKAGE
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
18-inch Chrome Wheels

Webb's Ford

Webb's Ford

4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4

