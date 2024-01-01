$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Limited
2018 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
780-853-2841
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,089KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG4JFC73036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7981A
- Mileage 135,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, 900A Equipment Group, Spray-In Bedliner!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vermilion.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,089 kms. Stock number 7981A is white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this F-150 Limited for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 900a Equipment Group, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG4JFC73036.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.webbsford.com/financing/
Webb's Ford is located at 4118 51st in beautiful Vermilion, AB.
We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers and are committed to serving our friends and clients with the best services possible. If you are looking to set up a test drive in one of our pre owned vehicles or looking to inquire about financing options, please call (780) 853-2841 and speak to one of our professional staff members today. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
900A Equipment Group
Webb's Ford
4118 51 St, Vermilion, AB T9X 0B4
2018 Ford F-150